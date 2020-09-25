Adib Meets 'Two Khalils', Impasse Reportedly Continues
Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib held talks Friday night with Hussein al-Khalil and Ali Hassan Khalil -- the political aides of Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Speaker Nabih Berri.
TV networks said the meeting did not achieve any progress regarding the hurdles related to Shiite representation in the new government.
“The two Khalils did not submit any names and Adib did not inform them whether or not he intends to step down tomorrow,” LBCI TV reported.
LBCI had earlier reported that the conferees would discuss merging Adib's list of Shiite candidates with that of the Shiite duo in order to “pick the common names.”
Al-Jadeed TV meanwhile reported that there were efforts to “convince the Shiite duo to name the finance minister and accept that Adib name the other Shiite ministers.”
MP Sami Fatfat of al-Mustaqbal bloc told LBCI that Adib “has a ready cabinet line-up” and that “the ball is in the court of the President and the parliament speaker.”
Ex-PM Najib Miqati meanwhile warned in remarks to MTV that Adib might step down on Saturday should the deadlock continue.
The PM-designate is scheduled to meet with President Michel Aoun at 11am Saturday. He also held a 40-minute meeting with Aoun on Friday afternoon.
Lebanon’s problem is always the same, the thugs and the terrorists represented in the parliament. Something must be done about it.
Do the Lebanese people have no dignity? You are actually all still listening to this BS?? What happened? Did you so simply forget about your cause & all the unresolved issues? People aren't even talking about the explosion anymore. Kollon ya3ny kollon bi teez every protestor. Where are the protestors now huh?? Trapped in their houses like dogs trying to feed their families... yes, now the corrupt have COMPLETE control & this is EXACTLY the level they wanted to bring the people too. They used and abused each and every protestor that went down into the street to chant their useless chants. Instead of each being their own leader, they all went down to follow the herd. Shame on every Lebanese who is talking to, or listening to anyone of these pigs! Adib is a pig just like them all. Government formation is not the issue at stake here you idiots. WAKE UP!!
Sunnis don't kiss the ass of their leaders. So at least we got that.
Shias, they worship their leader. Christians, they kiss the ass of their leaders. Druzes, it's the same.
So don't say "Lebanese". Name the name. The current problem is Christians, Druzes, Shias. They are the ones kissing the ass of Berri, Jumblatt, Frangieh and others.