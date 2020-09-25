Adib Meets 'Two Khalils', Impasse Reportedly Continues

Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib held talks Friday night with Hussein al-Khalil and Ali Hassan Khalil -- the political aides of Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Speaker Nabih Berri.

TV networks said the meeting did not achieve any progress regarding the hurdles related to Shiite representation in the new government.

“The two Khalils did not submit any names and Adib did not inform them whether or not he intends to step down tomorrow,” LBCI TV reported.

LBCI had earlier reported that the conferees would discuss merging Adib's list of Shiite candidates with that of the Shiite duo in order to “pick the common names.”

Al-Jadeed TV meanwhile reported that there were efforts to “convince the Shiite duo to name the finance minister and accept that Adib name the other Shiite ministers.”

MP Sami Fatfat of al-Mustaqbal bloc told LBCI that Adib “has a ready cabinet line-up” and that “the ball is in the court of the President and the parliament speaker.”

Ex-PM Najib Miqati meanwhile warned in remarks to MTV that Adib might step down on Saturday should the deadlock continue.

The PM-designate is scheduled to meet with President Michel Aoun at 11am Saturday. He also held a 40-minute meeting with Aoun on Friday afternoon.