Kubis Lashes Out at Officials for Foiling ‘Unique’ French Chance

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Saturday criticized Lebanon’s politicians for thwarting the French initiative to assist Lebanon, shortly after the resignation of PM-designate Mustafa Adib over a Cabinet impasse.

“Such a degree of irresponsibility, when the fate of Lebanon and its people is at stake! Politicians, have you really scuppered this unique chance created by France? …” said Kubis in a tweet.

He added: “When will you finally stop playing your usual games, listen to the cries and needs of the people, prioritize the future of Lebanon?”

Adib stepped down Saturday, saying he had been unable to form a reform-minded government to lift the country out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

Adib, a little-known 48-year-old former ambassador, was named just hours before French President Emmanuel Macron made his second visit to the country since the August 4 blast, pressing for the speedy formation of a reformist government.