Hariri Says Not Running for PM, Vows to Facilitate French Initiative

Ex-PM Saad Hariri announced Sunday that he is not a candidate for the PM post following the resignation of PM-designate Mustafa Adib.

“In view of what is circulating in the media, the press office of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri stresses that he is not a candidate for the formation of the new government,” the office said in a statement.

It added that, “however, he maintains his position of supporting the initiative of French president Emmanuel Macron and of facilitating anything that could make it succeed, because it is the only and last opportunity to stop the collapse of Lebanon.”

In remarks to Asharq al-Awsat newspaper published Sunday, Hariri also said that he will not nominate anyone for the post.