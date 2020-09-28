Report: No Date Yet for Binding Consultations to Choose Lebanese PM
There is no date scheduled yet for the binding consultations between the President and parliamentary blocs to choose a new Lebanese prime minister, media reports said Monday.
Sources following up closely on the government file said the President did not schedule a close date for consultations.
PM-designate Mustafa Adib stepped down Saturday amid a Cabinet impasse.
The two main Shiite parties, Hizbullah and its ally Amal, led by parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri, had insisted on retaining the foreign ministry in the new government and on naming all the Shiite Cabinet ministers.
“What happened with Adib set new frameworks to approach the government file. The President will study the next step according to the constitutional mechanism,” said the sources.
What is the purpose of choosing a new PM. The same BS will repeat itself as with Adib. Hassan Dian is still caretaker, so ride with him till election time the next 2 years.
Second of all maybe the post of PM either should be eliminated (My preference), or subject to being an elected position by the people, rather than appointed.
Nothing serious will happen before the November elections, Iran insists on this. Hezballah with the help of Berri and Aoun follows the Iranian commands. Even Macron with his 4-6 Weeks timeline has now realized this.