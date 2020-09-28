Report: No Date Yet for Binding Consultations to Choose Lebanese PM

There is no date scheduled yet for the binding consultations between the President and parliamentary blocs to choose a new Lebanese prime minister, media reports said Monday.

Sources following up closely on the government file said the President did not schedule a close date for consultations.

PM-designate Mustafa Adib stepped down Saturday amid a Cabinet impasse.

The two main Shiite parties, Hizbullah and its ally Amal, led by parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri, had insisted on retaining the foreign ministry in the new government and on naming all the Shiite Cabinet ministers.

“What happened with Adib set new frameworks to approach the government file. The President will study the next step according to the constitutional mechanism,” said the sources.