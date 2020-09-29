Amal Hits Back at Macron, Voices Support for French Initiative

The Amal Movement on Tuesday snapped back at French President Emmanuel Macron over his latest admonishing remarks, while reiterating its support for the French initiative.

“The Movement maintains its stance, which is committed to and supportive of this text that reflects a national need in addition to the importance of foreign care and support for it,” the Movement’s political bureau said in a statement, referring to the text of the French initiative.

It noted that the Movement’s stance on Mustafa Adib’s designation to form a new government was “clear in supporting the formation of a capable and strong government comprising the best competencies and specialists and abiding by the reform program.”

“Its stance during the formation negotiations was in line with the democratic norms that respect the stances of political blocs and do not disavow the results of parliamentary elections,” it added.

In an apparent jab at ex-PMs Saad Hariri, Najib Miqati, Fouad Saniora and Tammam Salam, the Movement said some “usurped the formation process from the PM-designate, violated the democratic norms and put conditions and rules related to the rotation and distribution of portfolios that serve their own interests.”

“They disregarded the truth of the French initiative and exploited it to establish a new approach in the formation of governments,” the Amal Movement charged.

Commenting on Macron’s sharp-toned remarks against Amal and its ally Hizbullah, the Movement said it respects the role that the French president has played but deplores his accusations that came “distant from facts and the actual discussions with the PM-designate.”

The Movement also said that is strongly rejects “the accusations that were addressed to all parties as to benefiting from and taking funds,” saying such allegations “contradict with the fact that the Movement is leading calls for accountability, inspection and the approval of laws pertaining to that.”