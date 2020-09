Armenia Claims Turkish Jet Shot Down One of Its Warplanes

Armenia said Tuesday that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet had shot down one of its SU-25 warplanes after taking off from Azerbaijan amid fierce clashes over the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region.

"An Armenian SU-25 aircraft has been shot down by a Turkish F-16 warplane... which flew from Azerbaijan's territory," Armenian defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook, adding that the "Armenian pilot has heroically died."