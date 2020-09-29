Netanyahu Warns of Hizbullah 'Missile Depot' near Jnah Gas Facilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned that the “next explosion” in Lebanon might take place in the Beirut suburb of Jnah, where he said Hizbullah has an alleged secret arms depot.

“We all saw the terrible explosion at Beirut port last month… Two hundred people died, thousands of people were injured, and a quarter of a million people were made homeless,” said Netanyahu in an English-language virtual address at the annual U.N. General Assembly.

“Now, here is where the next explosion could take place. Right here. This is the Beirut neighborhood of Jnah. It’s right next to the international airport. And here, Hizbullah is keeping a secret arms depot. This secret arms depot, right here, is adjacent, a meter away, from a gas company,” Netanyahu explained, pointing to a huge image of the supposed neighborhood.

“These are gas canisters. Right here. It’s a few meters away from a gas station. It’s fifty meters away from the gas company. Here are more gas trucks. And it’s embedded in civilian housing here, civilian housing here,” he added.

He also displayed a picture of “the entrance to Hizbullah's missile factory.”

“It’s right here. This is the gas company, and this is the missile explosive depot,” Netanyahu said.

Addressing “the people of Jnah,” he called on them to “act now.”

“You’ve got to protest this. Because if this thing explodes, it’s another tragedy.

I say to the people of Lebanon, Israel means you no harm. But Iran does,” Netanyahu added.

Warning that Iran and Hizbullah have deliberately put Lebanese civilians in “grave danger,” the Israeli PM advised Lebanese citizens to tell Iran and Hizbullah that “what they have done is unacceptable.”

“You should tell them, tear these depots down,” he said.

Netanyahu also pointed out that “just a few days ago, one of these depots exploded at Ain Qana in south Lebanon,” adding that this is why “the international community must insist that Hizbullah stop using Lebanon and Lebanese civilians as human shields.”