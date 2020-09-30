Protesters Storm Bank in Downtown Beirut

Angry protesters stormed into a bank in downtown Beirut on Wednesday to demand that their savings, which has been trapped for months, be given back to them.

The National News Agency said the protesters forced their way into the bank’s headquarters without naming it.

MTV television said another group staged a sit-in in downtown Beirut protesting against the "policies of banks."

Lebanon is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades, marked by an unprecedented plunge of its currency, which has left nearly half of the population in poverty.

Banks have imposed strict restrictions on dollar and Lebanese pound withdrawals.

The financial collapse has led to mass layoffs and salary cuts in a country already rocked since late 2019 by mass protests against a political system seen as corrupt and incompetent.