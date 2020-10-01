Report: Berri to Announce Position on Border Demarcation

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reportedly will announce the framework agreement representing the basis for the launch of indirect negotiations with Israel on demarcating the land and maritime borders, under the auspices of the United Nations and American mediation, al-Akhbar daily reported Thursday.

A high-ranking American delegation led by David Schenker will arrive in Beirut in mid October to start negotiations, it said.

After waiting for more than ten years for the journey of demarcating the land and maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel, with talks led by Berri, they ended with an agreement on a negotiating framework imposed by official Lebanon as a basis for the start of negotiations, reported al-Akhbar.

Berri is likely to announce this agreement today, two weeks before Schenker arrives in Beirut.

In the past two days, Berri received in Ain el-Tineh the commander of the international emergency forces operating in the south, Major General Stefano Del Col, and the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis.

Kubis and Del Col met Berri in order to put the “final touches” on the agreement before it was announced, said the daily.

In 2019, Israel said it had agreed on starting US-mediated talks with Lebanon to resolve the disputed maritime borders.