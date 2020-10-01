Independent Resigned MPs Call for Early Elections

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi held talks on Thursday with seven, now-resigned, independent Christian lawmakers who emphasized the need that Lebanon stages early parliamentary elections to “restore credibility between the people and officials,” the National News Agency reported.

“The Patriarch is keen on maintaining hope in Lebanon while seeing it diminishing. We must hold on to this land. We need early elections, because it restores credibility between the people and political leaders,” MP Neamet Efrem said.

For her part, MP Paula Yaacoubian called for “delegitimizing” the ruling authority. She voiced calls on Rahi to “stand by his people who are no longer able to stay in this country. The brain drain is huge, and the Patriarch feels this concern,” she said.

The MP noted that “half the capital was destroyed” as a result of the Beirut port explosion on August 4, meanwhile political parties “stood idle” without extending any help.

Yaccoubian pinned hopes that Rahi’s calls to salvage Lebanon could make a difference, “his calls echo everywhere,” she said.

Moreover, resigned MP Elias Hankash urged the rest of lawmakers to follow his suit and resign.

“We resigned from parliament for moral reasons and because we could not make any change from within. The coming phase will be difficult for all. Neutrality is Lebanon’s salvation, said Hankash.