UNIFIL Says to Offer 'All Support' to Lebanon-Israel Border Negotiations

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) welcomes today’s announcement of a framework agreement to launch negotiations between Lebanon and Israel on maritime and land border demarcation between the two countries, the U.N. force said on Thursday.

"UNIFIL stands ready to extend to the parties all the support at its disposal and facilitate efforts towards a resolution of this upcoming negotiations and move forward with Blue Line demarcation," it said in a statement, shortly after the framework agreement was announced by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

"Under Security Council resolution 1701, UNIFIL is supporting any agreement between the two countries aimed at reinforcing confidence in getting the parties to re-commit to the sanctity of the Blue Line and the broader border demarcation process," UNIFIL added.