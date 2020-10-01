Aoun Says in Charge of Overseeing Border Talks with Israel
President Michel Aoun will be in charge of the border negotiations with Israel in line with Article 52 of the Constitution, the Presidency said on Thursday.
It added that Aoun will oversee “the formation of the negotiating Lebanese delegation” and will “follow up on the negotiation stages.”
The President “welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement that a framework agreement has been reached for negotiations over border demarcation under the sponsorship and flag of the United Nations and with a facilitating mediation from the United States,” the Presidency said.
The President “calls on the U.S. side to carry on with its impartial mediation,” it added.
Earlier in the day, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said the negotiations will be carried out by the Lebanese Army under the supervision of the President and the government, adding that his role in the file had ended with the announcement with the framework agreement.
The maritime borders between two countries are generally drawn relative to the land border. Will the Syrian regime supply us with needed documents confirming that the Shebaa farms and Kafr Shuba are Lebanese not Syrian, or will it keep using them as bargaining chips? Maybe Pierre Raffoul, the president's personal emissary to Damascus, should be putting this question to Assad as he seem to be spending most of his time conferring with him.