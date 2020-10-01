Mobile version

Aoun Says in Charge of Overseeing Border Talks with Israel

by Naharnet Newsdesk 01 October 2020, 17:51
President Michel Aoun will be in charge of the border negotiations with Israel in line with Article 52 of the Constitution, the Presidency said on Thursday.

It added that Aoun will oversee “the formation of the negotiating Lebanese delegation” and will “follow up on the negotiation stages.”

The President “welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement that a framework agreement has been reached for negotiations over border demarcation under the sponsorship and flag of the United Nations and with a facilitating mediation from the United States,” the Presidency said.

The President “calls on the U.S. side to carry on with its impartial mediation,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said the negotiations will be carried out by the Lebanese Army under the supervision of the President and the government, adding that his role in the file had ended with the announcement with the framework agreement.

The senile deserter is not even in charge of Baabda palace and the presidency.

After shaking hands with Ariel Sharon in the 80s, shortly after destroying Beirut, Michel خ Aoun will be shaking hands with Natanyahu. LoL LoL LoL priceless . After he invited and offered protection to Carlos Ghosn who went to Jerusalem and shook hands with the Israeli president.

looks to me like he's negotiating directly with Israel.

Why not? Aoun has many Israeli friends from the time when he was in exile in France and was calling the Syrian regime and Hezbollah all kind of nasty name and they were accusing him of treason.

The maritime borders between two countries are generally drawn relative to the land border. Will the Syrian regime supply us with needed documents confirming that the Shebaa farms and Kafr Shuba are Lebanese not Syrian, or will it keep using them as bargaining chips? Maybe Pierre Raffoul, the president's personal emissary to Damascus, should be putting this question to Assad as he seem to be spending most of his time conferring with him.

