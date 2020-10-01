Greece, Turkey Set Up Hotline to Avoid Accidental Clashes
Greece and Turkey set up a military hotline on Thursday to avoid accidental clashes in the eastern Mediterranean, where they are at loggerheads over energy resources and maritime borders, NATO said.
"Following a series of technical meetings between the military representatives of Greece and Turkey at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, a bilateral military de-confliction mechanism was established on Thursday," the alliance said in a statement.
Comments 0