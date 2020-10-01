Schenker Says Hizbullah May Sabotage Talks with Israel, Sanctions Won't Stop

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker announced Thursday that Washington will continue to slap sanctions on Lebanese individuals despite the U.S.-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel to launch talks over their disputed borders.

“We will continue to designate individuals in Lebanon who are the allies of Hizbullah. We will continue to designate people for corruption under Global Magnitsky Act,” Schenker told reporters.

Noting that the U.S. will not “talk to Hizbullah” in its border demarcation mediation, the U.S. diplomat warned that the Iran-backed party might seek to sabotage the Lebanese-Israeli talks.

And pointing out that maritime border demarcation might help Lebanon economically, Schenker said the indirect negotiations will not normalize ties between Lebanon and Israel.

He however added that “both sides seem eager to be able to get a deal” on border demarcation.