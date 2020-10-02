Report: Popular Movements in Preparation to Mark Uprising

Lebanese activists of the October 17 uprising plan to kick start popular moves in the upcoming stage mainly marking its one-year anniversary, MTV television station reported on Friday.

The station said groups of activists held a series of meetings in the last few days to that end.

Discussions focused on what kind of rhetoric should be presented during the popular movements, with emphasis on introducing constitutional amendments, “in light of the political authority's violations,” said MTV.

They will also demand early parliamentary elections.