Report: LF, FPM ‘Go to Battle’ over Electoral Law
At a stage open to all possibilities for “changing the system” in Lebanon, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has called for a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on Wednesday to study draft laws related to the parliamentary elections, al-Joumhouria daily said on Tuesday.
Upon Berri’s invitation, the joint session will be held for the committees of: Budget and Finance, Administration and Justice, National Defense, Interior and Municipalities, to study the following electoral draft law proposals:
-An election draft law proposal submitted by MPs Anwar el-Khalil and Ibrahim Azar
-An election draft bill presented by MPs Najib Miqati, Nicolas Nahhas and Ali Darwish
-An election draft bill to elect a Senate submitted by MPs Anwar el-Khalil and Ibrahim Azar
In remarks to the daily, Lebanese Forces MP Wehbe Qatisha of the Strong Republic bloc said the “LF refuse discussing an (new) election law. Our position will be clear inside and outside the joint session tomorrow, and that is to study draft law proposals related to the parliamentary elections."
He said shall the Free Patriotic Movement agree on that “we will be together on the ground.”
For his part, Free Patriotic Movement MP George Atallah of the Strong Lebanon bloc said: “If some want an electoral law to benefit from while keeping everything else the same, then this is not an option for us.
“On the other hand, we are open to any proposal that leads us all to an understanding on the concept and form of a civil state,” he added.
Atallah said his bloc is ready for negotiations if the concept involved aims for “development and progress,” otherwise “we won’t agree” on any change in the current proportional representation electoral system for the mere reason that some believe it “inappropriate for their own interests.”
A significant part of the Lebanese ( mind not all the Lebanese) have a narrow minded vision, this mindset is the result of an upbringing focussed on own sectarian background and zero tolerance for others. This attitude is embedded in their genes , they are not aware that since decades this culture is the vehicle which paved the way for foreign interferences.
Do you even live in Lebanon @kazan?
Have you the slightest clue of how people live here? Almost naked with silicone breasts at one beach, covered from scalp to toes on the next beach, drinking and getting drunk one one street, refusing to serve you alcohol on the other, people celebrating ashura and whipping themselves to the blood, animals shooting in the air to celebrate their leader's speech, and others shooting themselves with botox, people open minded, others that live in the stone age... and this goes for all religions. We are soooo different. Whtever we tried in decades does not work! We just can't mix! We need to partition or Federate this little country... Emirates style... NOW!
Patriot, see my comment 4 hours ago under article " no gov. breakthrough".
P.S: indeed I don't live in Lebanon, but please don't be offended if I say I know Lebanon and the Lebanese better than they know themselves.
You have a narrow view of Lebanese. Women of all sects use silicone breasts. What divides the Lebanese is not what percent of each sect drinks alcohol. I drink alcohol and do not care whether or not others do. We are divided politically. I live in Koura where you have Christians and a growing Sunni population. All the sects are divided politically between the LF, SSNP, Future. Marada, FPM, Karami supporters, Sunni Islamists, and I am one of the few independent leftist. How do you divide Koura and most of the other districts?