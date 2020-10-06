Report: LF, FPM ‘Go to Battle’ over Electoral Law

At a stage open to all possibilities for “changing the system” in Lebanon, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has called for a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on Wednesday to study draft laws related to the parliamentary elections, al-Joumhouria daily said on Tuesday.

Upon Berri’s invitation, the joint session will be held for the committees of: Budget and Finance, Administration and Justice, National Defense, Interior and Municipalities, to study the following electoral draft law proposals:

-An election draft law proposal submitted by MPs Anwar el-Khalil and Ibrahim Azar

-An election draft bill presented by MPs Najib Miqati, Nicolas Nahhas and Ali Darwish

-An election draft bill to elect a Senate submitted by MPs Anwar el-Khalil and Ibrahim Azar

In remarks to the daily, Lebanese Forces MP Wehbe Qatisha of the Strong Republic bloc said the “LF refuse discussing an (new) election law. Our position will be clear inside and outside the joint session tomorrow, and that is to study draft law proposals related to the parliamentary elections."

He said shall the Free Patriotic Movement agree on that “we will be together on the ground.”

For his part, Free Patriotic Movement MP George Atallah of the Strong Lebanon bloc said: “If some want an electoral law to benefit from while keeping everything else the same, then this is not an option for us.

“On the other hand, we are open to any proposal that leads us all to an understanding on the concept and form of a civil state,” he added.

Atallah said his bloc is ready for negotiations if the concept involved aims for “development and progress,” otherwise “we won’t agree” on any change in the current proportional representation electoral system for the mere reason that some believe it “inappropriate for their own interests.”