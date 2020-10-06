Report: No Govt 'Breakthrough' after Plane Meeting between Senior Officials

The meeting between President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and outgoing PM Hassan Diab on board the plane forth to Kuwait and back to Beirut again, did not produce a “magic bullet" for the government formation after the resignation of PM-designate Mustafa Adib, al-Akhbar daily reported on Tuesday.

But, according to information obtained by the daily, the three officials “almost agreed to hold a round of consultations for a short period, in an attempt to revitalize the French initiative.”

Shall these endeavors fail to lead to a solution, one of the alternatives calls for the formation of a “one-sided” government similar to the cabinet of Diab, said the daily.

It added that the above suggestion was discussed before between Hizbullah and Amal Movement on one hand, and the Free Patriotic Movement on the other “based on concerns that the country must not be left in a state of chaos and total collapse,” said al-Akhbar.