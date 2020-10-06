Strong Lebanon Urges Govt. Deal before PM Designation

The Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc said Tuesday that efforts aimed at guaranteeing that a new cabinet will be formed should precede the designation of a new PM.

“There is a pressing need to form a government that would be in charge of the needed reform process,” the FPM-led bloc said in a statement issued after a weekly e-meeting chaired by FPM chief Jebran Bassil.

“Experiences have proved that this formation cannot be secured through the mere designation of a premier, but rather that the issue needs prior efforts to guarantee formation after designation,” the bloc added.

It accordingly called on parliamentary blocs to “understand the seriousness of this period and facilitate the formation of a productive, efficient and reformist government that would commit to implementing the reform program agreed on as part of the French initiative.”

The bloc’s stance comes after resigned PM-designate Mustafa Adib failed to form a government due to hurdles that emerged during the formation process -- mainly a standoff related to Shiite representation in the new cabinet, especially in connection with the finance portfolio.