Half of the population of the breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh have been displaced since fierce fighting erupted more than a week ago between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan, separatist officials said Wednesday.

"According to our preliminary estimates, some 50 percent of Karabakh's population and 90 percent of women and children -- or some 70,000-75,000 people -- have been displaced," Karabakh's rights ombudsman Artak Beglaryan told AFP.