Qassem Says No Govt. if No Respect for Parliamentary Representation
Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem on Wednesday hinted that his party and its allies will not accept any government format that “does not represent the parliamentary blocs.”
“The economic and social situation has become unbearable and the people are facing the threat of the end of subsidization (of essential goods) while the coronavirus crisis might further aggravate,” Qassem warned.
“Don’t these concerns of the people and the future of their children require the presence of a salvation government that is at the level of this period,” he asked.
He added: “The time is not right for altering or changing the balance of power nor for staging a coup against the results of the parliamentary elections nor for inventing government formats that do not represent the parliamentary blocs.”
Warning that “the past months have proved that the only available solution is designating a PM and forming a government according to the Constitution and the mechanisms that have been in place since the Taef Accord,” Qassem cautioned that “any disregard for this solution means keeping the country in a state of paralysis and deterioration.”
“Those who do not follow the constitutional and legal courses would bear the responsibility,” he said.
“The rescue plan, Beirut’s reconstruction and addressing the crises require a government that would shoulder all these burdens, and the more hands are joined and the broadest representation is achieved in the government… the more there will be bigger hope in reform,” Qassem went on to say.
Hizbullah and its ally Amal Movement had insisted on having a say in the appointment of Shiite ministers during Mustafa Adib’s botched attempt to form a government in recent weeks.
Adib eventually stepped down and President Michel Aoun has scheduled binding parliamentary consultations to pick a new premier for October 15.
God whiling the next time one of his ammonium nitrate/arm storage depots blows up it will be at rush hour in the middle of a region densely populated by his kind. What's a few thousand more "martyrs" between friends.
They like threatening because they have arms---they don't have any actual LOGIC or REASON for their positions except for theft and greed.
God bless Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem for adhering to the principles of democracy as mandated by our great leader and Shia Twelver Marja' Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei mirroring the true democracy of our Islamic Republic of Iran.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
Yeah yeah same old except now you’re feeling the nearing end of your hizb and philosophy. Why else would you cow tow to the Great Satan on border demarcation?
How about them explosions and Netanyahu’s pinpointing weapons factories. Those too will mysteriously explode
As long as Amal & Hizbullah don't cling to any particular ministry and hence do not hamper the formation of the next government.
If you're so sure your allies will vote with you why not let the pm designate pick his cabinet. If the president signs it you can have your chance to vote against it in parliament. That's the proper constitutional way. If your allies support you it will fail to get the approval. Don't you trust you allies?