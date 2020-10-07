Qassem Says No Govt. if No Respect for Parliamentary Representation

Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem on Wednesday hinted that his party and its allies will not accept any government format that “does not represent the parliamentary blocs.”

“The economic and social situation has become unbearable and the people are facing the threat of the end of subsidization (of essential goods) while the coronavirus crisis might further aggravate,” Qassem warned.

“Don’t these concerns of the people and the future of their children require the presence of a salvation government that is at the level of this period,” he asked.

He added: “The time is not right for altering or changing the balance of power nor for staging a coup against the results of the parliamentary elections nor for inventing government formats that do not represent the parliamentary blocs.”

Warning that “the past months have proved that the only available solution is designating a PM and forming a government according to the Constitution and the mechanisms that have been in place since the Taef Accord,” Qassem cautioned that “any disregard for this solution means keeping the country in a state of paralysis and deterioration.”

“Those who do not follow the constitutional and legal courses would bear the responsibility,” he said.

“The rescue plan, Beirut’s reconstruction and addressing the crises require a government that would shoulder all these burdens, and the more hands are joined and the broadest representation is achieved in the government… the more there will be bigger hope in reform,” Qassem went on to say.

Hizbullah and its ally Amal Movement had insisted on having a say in the appointment of Shiite ministers during Mustafa Adib’s botched attempt to form a government in recent weeks.

Adib eventually stepped down and President Michel Aoun has scheduled binding parliamentary consultations to pick a new premier for October 15.