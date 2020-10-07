Lebanon Announces Another Record Daily Tally of Covid-19 Cases

Lebanon on Wednesday announced 1,459 new coronavirus cases -- the highest daily tally recorded by the country since the first case was detected on February 21.

It also announced nine new deaths.

The new cases raise the country’s overall tally to 48,377 while the fatalities take the death toll to 433.

Lebanon has regularly witnessed high daily tallies over the past few months and the government on Sunday placed 111 towns and villages on lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.