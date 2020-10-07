Miqati Nominates Hariri to Lead Techno-Political Govt.

Ex-PM Najib Miqati on Wednesday announced that he nominates ex-PM Saad Hariri to lead a techno-political government comprised of 14 specialists and six political ministers of state.

“Any person who interprets the political situation in the recent period and has a centrist mindset would see the need to reconcile between politics and technocracy,” Miqati said in an interview with LBCI television.

Asked whether he is nominated to lead the new government, the ex-PM said: “I nominate Saad Hariri.”

“But if the violations continue in the political conduct and in the implementation of the Constitution’s stipulations, any person will not be able to carry out a rescue process on their own,” Miqati added.

“Therefore I say that I do not accept to be a premier amid the current situations, because I do not see prospects for success should every party continue to tamper with the Constitution as they desire,” the former premier went on to say.

As for the fate of the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new PM in light of the fact that the ex-PMs are yet to agree on a candidate, Miqati said: “Why are we rushing things? We will hold intensive meetings this week to take a unified stance, prior to the consultations that have been scheduled for October 15.”

Miqati also denied the presence of a “rift” among the former premiers in connection with Mustafa Adib’s failed attempt to form a new government.

Asked whether Lebanon will have a new government amid the current circumstances, Miqati said: “The government will be formed, but will there be elements for its success? I doubt it.”