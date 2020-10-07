Russia Slams 'Unacceptable' French and German Allegations on Navalny

Russia on Wednesday slammed a statement by French and German foreign ministers directly accusing Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and announcing they will seek EU sanctions.

"The declaration of the two ministers, unacceptable in content and tone, signals Paris and Berlin's categorical lack of desire to consider the facts," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, accusing the countries of "threats and attempts to blackmail us."