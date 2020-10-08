Army Arrests 14 Armed Individuals in North Bekaa

The Lebanese army arrested 14 individuals who had been roaming the town of Harabta Valley in North Bekaa possessing weapons and ammunition in their vehicles, the Army Command-Orientation Directorate said in a statement on Thursday.

The military confiscated the arms and ammo and the two vehicles and referred the detainees to the related authorities, the army said.

As part of measures to maintain security, military units in Bekaa are conducting patrols and had set up temporary checkpoints in the area, the army concluded.

The security move comes following clashes over the weekend between armed clans in the Baalbek-Hermel area that left one person dead.