France to Organize Aid Conference for Lebanon in November

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian declared that his country will organize a conference on humanitarian aid for Lebanon during the month of November, media reports said Thursday.

The conference was initially scheduled to take place at the end of October.

The French Foreign Minister indicated that the International Contact Group on Lebanon will meet in the coming days to emphasize the need to form a government in the crisis-hit country.

The pace of the financial and economic crisis in Lebanon is exacerbating, with the Lebanese pound losing around 80% of its value to the dollar.

Lebanon is reeling from an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, a colossal explosion of its Beirut port and the outbreak of coronavirus.

Since the Beirut port blast on August 4, Western governments have stepped up pressure on Lebanese leaders to put in place a government ready to implement sweeping reforms and unlock much-needed aid.