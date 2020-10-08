Fugitive Killed after Wounding Troops at Army Checkpoint

A fugitive was on Thursday shot dead at an army checkpoint in the northern region of Akkar, the military said.

In a statement, the army said the incident happened as “a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate was chasing a stolen car driven by the fugitive Rabih al-Shami.”

“After he reached an army checkpoint in the Akkar area of Beit Ayyoub, the checkpoint’s members tried to stop him, but he refused to comply and tried to escape, colliding into the checkpoint and injuring two troops,” the army added.

The soldiers were then “obliged to fire into the air and then at the car, which resulted in his death,” the military said.

The incident comes following a series of deadly clashes and incidents in northern Lebanon involving security forces and members of Islamic State-linked groups.