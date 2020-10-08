Aoun Slams 'Intransigence, Absence of Self-Evaluation'

President Michel Aoun on Thursday lashed out at what he called the “intransigence in stances” and “the absence of self-evaluation.”

“It is known that nations that lose their critical sense and refrain from reevaluating their behavior are doomed to backwardness and cannot build themselves or keep up with the times,” Aoun tweeted.

“So until when will our country remain a hostage to the intransigence of stances and the absence of self-evaluation?” he added.