LF Hits Back over Hariri's 'Distortion of Facts'

The Lebanese Forces on Friday snapped back at ex-PM Saad Hariri over what it described as his “distortion of facts.”

“The LF’s media department regrets what ex-PM Saad Hariri raised overnight” in his live interview on MTV, which “contained a falsification and distortion of facts,” the media department said in a statement.

“The stages during which the government’s work was paralyzed were not linked to the political disputes between the Free Patriotic Movement and the LF, as ex-PM Hariri tried to suggest, because those disputes were technical over certain files, topped by the electricity file,” the LF said.

It also criticized Hariri for “siding with (ex-)Minister Jebran Bassil by refusing the organization of a call for tenders via the Procurement Administration and insisting on the (power) ships solution.”

The LF also slammed Hariri for “resorting, as usual, to the approach of settlements and concessions” during the formation of the last government he led, describing that as “one of the reasons behind the current collapse.”

As for the LF’s refusal to name Hariri to lead a new government following his 2019 resignation, the media department attributed that to “the popular majority’s rejection after the Oct. 17 uprising of all those who had been in power prior to that date,” and to the LF’s “vision for the country’s salvation through the formation of a government that is totally independent from all political forces.”