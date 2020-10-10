Karabakh Ceasefire Takes Effect under Armenia-Azerbaijan Deal

A ceasefire agreed by Armenia and Azerbaijan came into effect Saturday at noon local time (0800 GMT) to end nearly two weeks of heavy fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Officials in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijani forces accused each other of firing missiles and rockets on civilian areas on Saturday morning shortly before the ceasefire was due to start.

Bombing sirens that had been sounding all morning fell silent as the ceasefire deadline passed, an AFP journalist in the city said, and residents were venturing out of their homes after days of taking shelter from shelling, rocket fire and drone attacks.