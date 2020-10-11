Hariri Inspects Explosion Site in Tariq al-Jedideh

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri visited Sunday morning the site of the fuel tank explosion that occurred Friday in Tariq al-Jedideh, which resulted in three deaths and many injuries among residents.

Hariri inspected the severe damage the blast caused to apartments and properties.

The Beirut Association for Development, based on Hariri's directives, has begun to restore the buildings that were damaged by the explosion, a statement from Hariri’s press office said.

“It will evaluate the damage and provide immediate and direct assistance to the people affected by the explosion,” it added.