Premiership Says Aoun Flouted Constitution in Naming Border Talks Team
The Premiership said Monday that President Michel Aoun made a “clear and blatant violation of a constitutional text” by not coordinating with caretaker PM Hassan Diab in the formation of the team that will handle negotiations over maritime border demarcation with Israel.
Noting that Article 52 of the Constitution stipulates that the president should coordinate with the premier when negotiating over international treaties, the Premiership pointed out that it had communicated several times with the Directorate General of the Presidency with the aim of “committing to the aforementioned constitutional texts, seeing as this negotiating issue is considered a sovereign issue.”
“Accordingly, negotiating and tasking (a team) with negotiating should happen through a common agreement between the president and the premier… and any different approach represents a clear and blatant violation of a constitutional text,” the Premiership added.
Aoun's office had earlier announced that the four-member Lebanese delegation will be headed by air force Brig. Gen. Bassam Yassin. The three other members are navy Col. Mazen Basbous, Lebanese oil official Wissam Chbat and border expert Najib Massihi.
The announcement comes two weeks after Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement on a framework for the U.S.-mediated talks. The talks are scheduled to begin Wednesday at the headquarters of the U.N. peacekeeping force in the southern Lebanese border town of Naqoura.
Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. They each claim about 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean Sea as within their own exclusive economic zones.
Israel's Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz will lead the Israeli delegation, according to Israeli officials.
Lebanese officials have made sure to send a team of experts to show that this week's talks with Israel are purely technical and don't mean any kind of normalization between the two countries.
If the different authorities in Lebanon can not agree amongst themselves, or at best ignore each other, how on earth do they expect to reach any type of agreement with Israel?
are you pretending that Israel politics are better? Netanyahu corruption issues and the continuous protests? even some generals are taking part in the demonstrations.
You’re right Kaz, but we must admit that Israelis have much more freedom than us.
Remember here, politicians send goons to beat up demonstrators. FPM, but mainly Hizbala and Amal.
All countries are trying to control people, freedom is threatened across the world and Israel is part of that world that’s why generals and even former security agencies directors are taking part in the demonstrations. China is trying to prove to the world that its dictatorship is a model of success and that by controlling everyone they managed to rid itself of the corona virus...
The new world order was set in motion with the 9/11 events and all the screening we go through to travel ... the next step being the total dématérialisation of money... Orwell was spot on with Nineteen Eighty-Four.