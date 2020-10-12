Jumblat Lashes Out at Hariri, Blames Himself for May 7 Clashes

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Monday blasted ex-PM Saad Hariri and accused him of “designating himself” as premier prior to the binding parliamentary consultations.

“Over the past three years, Hariri handed over the Lebanese state to the Shiite duo and the Free Patriotic Movement represented in Jebran Bassil,” Jumblat said in an interview on al-Jadeed TV.

“The constitutional norms have changed, seeing as today there is a new norm and self-designation,” he added.

“Hariri has designated himself and it is possible that he has set up a deal to split shares with Jebran and the (Shiite) duo,” Jumlat went on to say, noting that he has refused to meet with a Mustaqbal Movement delegation dispatched by Hariri.

“Hariri says that he wants a government of specialists without politicians, but isn’t he a politician? Sheikh Saad, you are a politician. Will you name angels as ministers and will the Amal Movement name astronauts as ministers?” Jumblat asked.

As for Hizbullah, the PSP leader said such an extent of collapse in the country is not in the party’s interest, urging Hizbullah to give the Lebanese some “hope.”

Separately, Jumblat admitted that he was behind the May 5, 2008 decisions that led to the May 7, 2008 clashes with Hizbullah.

“I sparked (the) May 7 (incidents) and someone encouraged me to do that,” Jumblat said.