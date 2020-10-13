Alfa Station, Diesel Tank Go Up in Flames in Bouchrieh

A transmission station and a diesel tank belonging to the Alfa mobile network operator went up in flames on the rooftop of a building in Sed El Bouchrieh’s industrial zone on Tuesday, causing material damage and sending plumes of black smoke.

The blaze was quickly put out by Civil Defense firefighters.

The owner of the building told al-Jadeed TV that he received no answer from Alfa after reporting a diesel tank leakage two days ago.

Al-Jadeed meanwhile said that the station’s destruction will weaken Alfa’s coverage in the area for around two days.