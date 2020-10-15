Report: Schenker to Meet Aoun Friday

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker is expected to meet with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace during his four-day visit to Beirut as part of Lebanon’s historic sea border talks with Israel, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

Schenker had met ًWednesday with Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi in Bkirki. He declined to make any statement to reporters afterwards.

Also on Wednesday, Schenker, and American Ambassador John Desrocher who serve as the U.S. mediators for these negotiations, attended indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel to demarcate their disputed maritime borders at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura.

The American officials mediated the talks that both sides insist are purely technical and not a sign of any normalization of ties.