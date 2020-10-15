Hassan Inspects Pharmacies, Drug Depots that were Smuggling Medicine
Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan on Thursday inspected pharmacies and medication warehouses in the Zahle district after some of them were found to be smuggling medicine to outside Lebanon.
The National News Agency said some of the pharmacies and depots had been ordered sealed with red wax by Bekaa Attorney General Munif Barakat.
“The medicine mafia in Lebanon has started collapsing,” Hassan announced during the tour.
