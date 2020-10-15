EU Proposes Brexit Talks in London Next Week

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Thursday he had invited his British counterpart to resume trade talks next week, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson's threat to walk away.

"And as of tomorrow I will be speaking with my counterpart David Frost. On Monday we'll be in London for the full week, including the weekend if necessary. The following week in Brussels," Barnier said.

"That's what I have proposed to the British team to negotiate in the short space of time still left to us, so that we can negotiate this agreement through to the end of October, so that we have the agreement that we want, that the member states want."