Ibrahim in Elysee Today after Arriving from Washington

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim arrived Sunday in Paris coming from Washington, MTV reported.

Ibrahim had met top security officials and others from the Trump administration during his several-day visit to the U.S. capital.

“Ibrahim will visit the Elysee, the palace of the French presidency, where he will hold a meeting with members of President Emmanuel Macron’s team that is in charge of the Lebanese file,” MTV said.

“He will also meet with the Director of the General Directorate for External Security, Bernard Émié, who is also following up on the Lebanese file,” the TV network added, noting that Ibrahim will also meet with the of France’s domestic intelligence agency to discuss security files.

Pro-Hizbullah journalist Salem Zahran meanwhile said that Ibrahim will return to Lebanon before the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new PM on Thursday, carrying the “code” of the coming period.

“Prior to Washington and Paris, there was a low-profile visit to Baghdad, in which the first letters of a major economic agreement were drawn,” Zahran said.

If the said agreement materializes, “it will save the treasury billions of dollars in expenditure,” Zahran added.