Three Beirut Airport Employees Held for Smuggling People to Spain

Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security on Sunday announced busting a network that was smuggling people to Spain via Beirut’s airport.

In a statement, the directorate said the network was smuggling Lebanese and Palestinian nationals to the European country.

“Members of the network worked at various posts at Beirut airport, including the agent of a plane used for smuggling, the operations director of a ground services company and an employee at the private aviation building,” the statement said.

“The network’s members were also involved in smuggling extra weight baggage via the planes serviced by the company,” the statement added.

“During interrogation, they confessed to carrying out the smuggling operations and they have since been referred to the public prosecution at the request of the relevant judicial authorities.”