Fahmi Revises List of Locked-Down Towns and Areas

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Sunday issued a memo containing a new list of towns and areas that will be locked down as of Monday morning due to their high rate of coronavirus infections.

Fahmi’s memo adds new towns to the list, removes some while some towns and areas remain listed.

The minister noted that it is up to caretaker Education Minister Tarek al-Majzoub to close or keep open educational institutions in the locked-down towns and areas.

The new list contains 79 towns and areas while the previous one mentioned 169.

Eight neighborhoods of the northern city of Tripoli and the Northern Metn towns of Dekwaneh, Jal el-Dib and Sin el-Fil are on the new list.

The list also includes five other towns in Northern Metn, 13 towns and areas in Keserwan, four towns in Akkar, six in Aley, three in Sidon, two in Tyre, two in Zgharta, five in Zahle, one in Bint Jbeil, one in Baalbek, one in Baabda, five in Nabatieh, three in Minieh-Dinniyeh, 11 in Chouf, three in Western Bekaa, one in Batroun and two in Jbeil.

Lebanon reported Saturday 1,405 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths.

The new cases raise the country’s overall tally to 61,248 including 27,197 recoveries while the fatalities take the death toll to 517.

Lebanon has witnessed a sharp spike in new coronavirus cases in recent months.