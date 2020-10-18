Pompeo Warns of Sanctions for Any Arms Sales to Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that arms sales to Iran would breach U.N. resolutions and result in sanctions, after Tehran said the longstanding U.N. embargo on arms trade with the Islamic republic had expired.

"The United States is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran," Pompeo said in a statement.

"Every nation that seeks peace and stability in the Middle East and supports the fight against terrorism should refrain from any arms transactions with Iran."