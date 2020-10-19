Report: Berri Says Designation Process Still ‘Obscure’

Speaker Nabih Berri has reportedly described as “obscure” the atmosphere around the controversial formation of Lebanon’s government, media reports said on Monday.

The Speaker was quoted as saying that “the atmosphere surrounding the government file is still gray and foggy because of the deadlock in consultations,” which were postponed until next Thursday.

Sources close to Berri said the Speaker voiced hopes that progress would be achieved this week to break the deadlock.

Last week, President Michel Aoun postponed the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new Premier until Thursday.

A statement issued by the Presidency said Aoun took his decision “at the request of some parliamentary blocs, after difficulties emerged.”

Ex-PM Saad Hariri is expected to be named on Thursday to lead the new government and the country’s main Christian parties -- the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces -- have said that they will not vote for him.

The FPM has argued that Hariri is not a specialist to lead a government formed purely of specialists and on Sunday one of its MPs said the bloc might grant its vote of confidence to the government while reiterating that it will not vote for Hariri.

According to reports, the FPM wants a share if the government will contain politicians in addition to specialists.