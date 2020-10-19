Berri Says Ready to Do Justice to Victims of Explosion
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said the parliament and himself are ready to do everything necessary from the legislative point of view to compensate for the ones affected by the Beirut port explosion, the National News Agency reported Monday.
The Speaker said “together with the parliament, we are ready to do everything needed from the legislative part to redress the martyrs of the port, their families and all those affected.”
He stressed the necessity for quick measures to “embrace the families who lost their homes in the explosion before the onset of winter.”
The Speaker emphasized the need to address the file from a “national perspective away from political disputes or divisions.”
“Judicial investigation into this national calamity” must be completed and all parties involved must be brought to justice, added Berri.
