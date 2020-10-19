Pompeo Urges Lebanese Govt. that 'Has Ability to Implement Reforms'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called for the formation of a new Lebanese government that has the “ability” to “implement reforms.”

Pompeo “spoke today with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and welcomed the start of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to agree on a common maritime boundary,” U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

“Secretary Pompeo also observed the one year anniversary of the October 17 protests,” she added.

He noted that the United States “looks forward to the formation of a Lebanese government committed to, and which has the ability to implement, reforms that can lead to economic opportunity, better governance, and an end to endemic corruption,” Ortagus said.