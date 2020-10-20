Perilously Stored Gas Cylinders Seized in Tariq al-Jedideh

Beirut Municipality’s crackdown on flammable material posing risk to public safety continued on Tuesday with a new raid in Beirut’s Tariq al-Jedideh area, where a gasoline tank blast killed three people and injured over 50 earlier this month.

“At the instructions of Beirut Governor Judge Marwan Abboud, and after a complaint was received about the presence of gas cylinders stored in an apartment in the Tariq al-Jedideh area, posing a threat to public safety, a force from Beirut’s fire and guard brigades raided the apartment and seized around 17 gas cylinders stored illegally,” the Municipality said.

It said the cylinders were stored without any regard for public safety conditions in a manner threatening the neighborhood.

“The cylinders were confiscated at the order of Governor Abboud and moved to a safe location,” the Municipality added.