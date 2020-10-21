Overnight Syria Strike Kills 3 Hizbullah-Linked Fighters
Three Iran-backed paramilitary fighters were killed in an overnight Israeli strike that hit Syria's southern province of Quneitra, a war monitor said Wednesday.
The three were from the Syrian Resistance to Liberate the Golan, a group linked to Lebanon's Hizbullah, said Rami Abdul Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The group was formed more than six years ago to launch attacks in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
At least one of the killed fighters was Syrian, the Observatory said, but the nationalities of the other two remained unclear.
The official SANA news agency reported the Israeli strike on a "school" in Quneitra's northern countryside shortly after midnight, but did not mention casualties.
Abdul Rahman said that Iran-backed fighters were staying inside the facility the night of the attack.
Along with Russia, Israel's nemesis Iran has been a key backer of the Damascus regime in its nine-year-long civil war.
Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes on Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hizbullah forces as well as government troops.
The Israeli army rarely acknowledges individual strikes.
Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions more since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
When would Palestinians realize the only reason Natanyahu still in power is because of Hizbollah rockets. Natanyahu and Hizbollah are two sides of the same coin, surviving on threats, intimidation and destruction. They depend on each others for survival. A match made in Hell. Even Berny Sanders called Natanyahu a bigot and racist as do large section of Israeli Jews. Time to get rid of Hizbollah arms and have a real peace with Israel that will benefit Lebanon's southern region and launch many joint ventures to benefit both countries. Tourism and trade will flourish including a new route to Jordan and Egypt.
Sweet dream gebran-sons...
But this will not happen in a billion years.
Lebanon is doomed, the good people left in this country are running away to Europe and Canada... well... those who can.
The Revolution has failed, there is no Government, the country has collapsed economically.The only country that tried to help us failed. The IMF failed. We still have no answers about August 4th. We are ruled by a thief and a senile zombie, and we have no Prime Minister.
Our currency is worth less than Monopoly bills, and our army is barely fed.
At the end ther will be two options:
1- Obscurantism... the country will be excusively ruled by Hezbollah that will take over after a quick civil war...
2- Partition. With 3 mini states, each one sponsored by Iran, KSA, and Europe... or something equivalent.
But I doubt that Israel would accept Option 2.
In any case, and in my opinion: Lebanon= No Future!