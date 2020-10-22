Lebanon Begins Parliamentary Consultations to Name PM

Lebanon begins its binding parliamentary consultations on Thursday to name a new prime minister for the crisis-hit country.

Parliamentary blocs headed to Baabda Palace to name their nominee for the post, amid reports that ex-PM Saad Hariri is expected to make a comeback at the helm of the next government.

Hariri resigned as prime minister in October 2019 in the wake of unprecedented street protests.

Most parliamentary blocs have pledged their support, although President Michel Aoun and his Free Patriotic Movement are against the nomination.

However, the FPM's allies, Hizbullah and Amal movement, are expected to endorse Hariri.

Ex-PM Najib Miqati was the first to meet Aoun, he said: “I named Prime Minister Hariri to be at the helm of the new government, hoping that all efforts would be combined to make his work a success and form an effective government.”

After Miqati, ex-PM Saad Hariri, the sole candidate for the PM post, met with Aoun and left without making a statement to reporters.

For his part, ex-PM Tammam Salam told reporters he hopes that everyone would facilitate Hariri’s mission.

“We are in the framework of salvaging the country from the great collapse. We are facing a new attempt to save the country under international backing mainly from French President Emmanuel Macron,” said Salam.

“I hope everyone will cooperate with Hariri to form a government away from obstruction, disputes and disruption. Time must not be wasted,” he added.

“I named Hariri, and we hope that a government is formed to rescue the country and stop it from further collapse,” said Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli.