Berri Voices 'Optimism' on Ties between Aoun and Hariri

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday expressed “optimism” about cooperation between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in the coming period.

“The atmosphere is optimistic between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri,” Berri told reporters while leaving the Baabda Palace.

“There will be rapprochement between al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement,” Berri added.

He voiced his remarks after a meeting with the president and the PM-designate and after Hariri was designated to from a new government following binding parliamentary consultations at the Baabda Palace.