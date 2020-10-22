EU Urges 'Credible Govt.' in Lebanon, Schenker Calls for Reforms

The European Union stressed Thursday the "need for the swift formation of a credible and accountable government" in Lebanon, after ex-PM Saad Hariri was designated to form a new government.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker meanwhile said that any new government must implement reforms, and that Washington would carry on targeting Hizbullah and its allies with sanctions regardless.

"The United States will continue to pursue sanctions against Hizbullah and its Lebanese allies," he said, including over corruption.

Washington has long designated Hizbullah as "terrorist" but the Iran-backed movement is also a key player in Lebanese politics with seats in parliament.