US Treasury Sanctions Two Hizbullah Officials

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two members of Hizbullah’s Central Council, Nabil Qaouk and Hassan al-Baghdadi, it said in a press release on Friday.

Qaouk and Baghdad “are responsible for creating and implementing the terrorist organization’s destabilizing and violent agenda against U.S. interests and those of our partners around the world,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

Treasury argued in its press release that Hizbullah, which Washington considers a terrorist organization, leaders have frequently supported the use of military action against Israel.

“Qaouk and Baghdadi were designated under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists, leaders or officials of terrorist groups, and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism,” it said.

Under the sanctions, all property and interests of Qaouq and Baghdadi that are under US jurisdiction are blocked and Americans are prohibited from having dealings with him.