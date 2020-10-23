Ibrahim Back from Washington, to Resume Work after Quarantine

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim flew back from the United States on Friday after holding talks with a number of US officials, the General Security Directorate said in a statement.

He had met top security officials and others from the Trump administration during his several-day visit to the U.S. capital.

During his visit, Ibrahim was honored in a ceremony held by the James Foley Association for freedom in Washington, which deals with hostage-free issues.

Ibrahim contracted COVID-19 during his stay in the US, and will complete his quarantine to resume his activities afterwards, the statement said.